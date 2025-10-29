So, finally, tomorrow is the big day! Our game will be available in Early Access and we made a big update to prepare for the event, thanks to the many feedbacks and bug reports from our growing community.

Here is the changelog of what the release will contain compared to the demo version:

v0.6.5

- Gameplay, new default fast passage for the pipe

- Gameplay, optional slow passage (pressing up-back) for the pipe

- Gameplay, jump set is now lower and faster

- Gameplay, standard set slightly lower

- Gameplay, quick catched balls (from blocks) are lower and faster

- AI, spike is less predictable and spiker may change target

- AI, pipe is started more often if there's a spiker behind

- AI, increased chance of attack on jump set

- UI, added new selector controls in the Single Match screens

- UI, gamepad 'B' or ESC can now be used as "back" in some situations

- UI, added hint to use TAB or LB-RB to change tabs in the options

- Fix, malfunctions using gamepad's analog stick

- Fix, button events launched when closing pause screen

- Fix, mouse could select a flag even if not moving when changing screen

- Fix, arcade, losing at 4th or 6th level may show unlock screen

- Fix, players could serve even if outside of the viewport area

- Ball out of the playing area is detected early

- Added arcade loading screen

- Added confirm message quitting arcade during match

- Added confirm message quitting with Esc from main menu

- Added corean language

- Game paused when Steam overlay is open

- Optimized build size

Enjoy!

The Thunder Bros Team