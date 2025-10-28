 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield™ REDSEC New World: Aeternum Call of Duty® Counter-Strike 2 Battlefield™ REDSEC
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
28 October 2025 Build 20580306 Edited 28 October 2025 – 23:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey everyone!

It seems people are enjoying the update, and I wanted to clean up some rough edges before moving onto the bigger changes that will likely be v1.4.


Mostly focused on making working with everything feel a bit better, as well as giving some extra modding capability, so if you had some issues before I hope I've at least addressed some of them!

New

  • Mod Clearly Ore, this is a demo mod for texture packs and asset overrides, it makes it clear which ore is which.

  • Inventory shift clicking! You can now shift click items to move them between inventories.

  • Crafting shift clicking! You can now shift click while crafting to mass craft.

  • Pickup Log, when grabbing items they're now listed on the left side of the screen.

Changes

  • Pipes now display a guide when configuring, showing which side is which with a respective shape and color.

  • The slot selection and interactable icons have been replaced to be less obtuse.

  • The "Flip" indicator now only appears when building, similar to the interactable indicator when not building.

  • Reduced render distance max from 24 to 16, as people love to crank this setting before putting it back down, bloating saves and destroying FPS.

  • Similarly the "Omega" and "Galactic" lighting distances have been disabled (but still available), as these currently just chew GPUs.

  • Grass and plants now sway slightly.

  • Pressing Q in the inventory will now clear the selected slot.

  • Machine input slots now ensure the items inserted are valid input items.

  • Pipe colliders have been changed to the inner 0.5m^3 cube until I fix the collision properly.

Fixes

  • Pipes now show the correct directions in the configuration menu. Gaslight, gate keep, girl boss.

  • Item and player models should now have reduced or remove "hair" / visual artifacts.

  • Saw blade now has the expected texture with Carbon Steel markings, I saved to the wrong folder.

  • Removed some unused assets.

  • Flore now provides 2x stone with the Clockwork Drill, in line with breaking by hand.

  • Pipes now support machines that push more than 1 item stacks, they output 1 at a time.

  • The game should no longer fail to launch if the "ext_extended_dynamic_state3" Vulkan extension (used for MSAA via rasterization samples), however 1x MSAA will always be applied.

  • On Linux, borderless fullscreen should no longer result in a black image on some configurations.

Modding

  • Inventory transfers have been broken, again, this is a small change to make shift click work.

  • Adding an asset via "override" will replace an existing asset, allowing texture packs or overriding of existing content.

  • Basic dependency resolution / ordering, ensuring the above override has needed assets loaded.

  • New API "get_item_recipes", which provides the recipes an item is used in.

  • New API "get_container_keys", which provides all key names for the provided MetaDataContainer.

  • New API "get_crafter_processable", which provides all items a crafter can process.

  • New API "is_crafter_processable", which indicates if the provided item can be used by the crafter.

  • New API "click_held", which indicates if left click is held on a UI element.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3192011
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 3192012
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link