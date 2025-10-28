Hey everyone!

It seems people are enjoying the update, and I wanted to clean up some rough edges before moving onto the bigger changes that will likely be v1.4.



Mostly focused on making working with everything feel a bit better, as well as giving some extra modding capability, so if you had some issues before I hope I've at least addressed some of them!

New

Mod Clearly Ore, this is a demo mod for texture packs and asset overrides, it makes it clear which ore is which.

Inventory shift clicking! You can now shift click items to move them between inventories.

Crafting shift clicking! You can now shift click while crafting to mass craft.

Pickup Log, when grabbing items they're now listed on the left side of the screen.

Changes

Pipes now display a guide when configuring, showing which side is which with a respective shape and color.

The slot selection and interactable icons have been replaced to be less obtuse.

The "Flip" indicator now only appears when building, similar to the interactable indicator when not building.

Reduced render distance max from 24 to 16, as people love to crank this setting before putting it back down, bloating saves and destroying FPS.

Similarly the "Omega" and "Galactic" lighting distances have been disabled (but still available), as these currently just chew GPUs.

Grass and plants now sway slightly.

Pressing Q in the inventory will now clear the selected slot.

Machine input slots now ensure the items inserted are valid input items.

Pipe colliders have been changed to the inner 0.5m^3 cube until I fix the collision properly.

Fixes

Pipes now show the correct directions in the configuration menu. Gaslight, gate keep, girl boss.

Item and player models should now have reduced or remove "hair" / visual artifacts.

Saw blade now has the expected texture with Carbon Steel markings, I saved to the wrong folder.

Removed some unused assets.

Flore now provides 2x stone with the Clockwork Drill, in line with breaking by hand.

Pipes now support machines that push more than 1 item stacks, they output 1 at a time.

The game should no longer fail to launch if the "ext_extended_dynamic_state3" Vulkan extension (used for MSAA via rasterization samples), however 1x MSAA will always be applied.

On Linux, borderless fullscreen should no longer result in a black image on some configurations.

Modding