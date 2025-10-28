We are still in the trenches ceremonial grounds, squishing bugs following the update's launch. Expect at least another hotfix in the next couple of day to get rid of the remaining bugs.

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue that could softlock your run if you save and quit after killing the boss, but before making the tribute rites.

Fixed lifted object sometimes being dropped/socketed before reaching the socket.

Fixed game resolution booting in 16:10 aspect ratio.

Fixed being unable to changes options that aren't sliders in the option menu.

Fixed god communion background issue.

Fixed issue with tutorial and save system.

Fixed some dialogues during phase 2 with Kessessa playing the wrong texts.

Fixed sculptor being duplicated during phase 2.

Bugs we are actively working on

We are aware of an issue than can block the throw in a weird state until you press recall button.

Some cultist animations might play improperly.

We are looking at ways to make the save and quit also keep track of any catalyst and relics your followers are carrying.

We want to make Kessessa's building keep track of its progression in between test of faith and when you save and quit.

To be added to Worship's roadmap

This new section will now list features and improvements that we are adding to our roadmap planning following player feedback and/or issues that the team judged worth tackling. Keep on telling us how you feel about the game and we'll do our best to focus on what the community is asking for!

(Community feedback) We are looking at improvements for the symbol recognition, but these might have to wait for the bigger updates planned in the roadmap.

(Community feedback) More resolutions and aspect ratio support



Thank you for your patience fellow cultists!

If you are wondering what we have planned for upcoming content, you can refer to our roadmap on Worship's store page!



- The Chasing Rats Team