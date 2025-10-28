This patch bring a couple more quick fixes, some from feedback, some from observing playtesters.

Various things, however, require more refined solutions and longer tinkering, so they will come in a later patch.

I also divided the notes per area, to make it clearer to what the changes refer to, and in case someone was interested in going back to try/check something again.



[General]

-Restored the color of boards with text on them (the ones that can't be interacted with)

-Fast Travel Boards now properly focus on buttons when using a controller

-Other minor adjustments to visuals after observing playtester's behavior



[UI]

-Added savefile stats to pause menu just as "proof of concept"

-Certain black screens will now fill the screen regardless of screen resolution

-Holding the pause button will not open and close the menu over and over

--as a consequence, if you press pause too fast it won't open-close

-Change button focus on options widget when switching tabs (pressing the tab will keep the focus on the tab,

using the shortcut will focus the first item on the new tab)

-Replaced the map background and some map icons to avoid confusion

-Added a rudimentary zoom to the map (only with mouse wheel)

"I might change completely how this map/journal work, I am unhappy with it and the feedback agreed"



[Province]

-Fixed the length of a hint in the "Crates" puzzle

-Changed the wording of the Barrel puzzle to better hint at what is going on

-Added colorblind support for standalone buttons that were missing it

-Added one alternative solution to a puzzle after observing playtesters attempts



[Desert]

-Made a crucial tutorial book easier to notice



[Crossroads]

-Fixed the color of a hint when the high colorblind mode is active

-The hut's door will now open when loading the game



[Babel]

-Fixed the collision of the main door



[Bamboo Forest]

-Temporarily relocated the optional riddle puzzle to avoid confusion



[Mountain Village]

-added visual feedback to a board to show when and from where it can be interacted with



that's all for this patch, have a good one, cheers!