🔥 Zero Caliber 2 Remastered is OUT NOW! 🔥
After years of hiatus, we're back bby, Zero Caliber 2 Remastered is finally here - rebuilt for PCVR and packed with more chaos, firepower, and intensity than ever before.
This is a full-scale VR shooter through and through, featuring:
Single-player, 4-player co-op, and classic PvP from day one 🎯
Completely overhauled missions, combat, AI, and visuals made for PCVR power 💥
New weapons, player customization, challenges, achievements and more!
Thanks to the incredible support from our community, we’re launching at a lower price than planned:
👉 $24.99 (down from $29.99) + 10% launch discount
We know it’s not an easy time for VR — big studios may have stepped away, but we’re still here, doing what we love: making proper, high-quality VR shooters for players who still believe in the platform.
This is a huge step for us, but it’s only the beginning — post-launch content updates are already in the works.
Grab your gear, load up, and dive in — Zero Caliber 2 Remastered is out now on Steam.
P.S: no release is perfect - if you encounter any bugs, crashes, compatibility issues, let us now immediately so we can fix them ASAP.
👉 https://steamcommunity.com/app/2719740/discussions/3/
👉 https://discord.gg/xrealgames
👉 support@xrealgames.com
