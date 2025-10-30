 Skip to content
30 October 2025 Build 20580284 Edited 30 October 2025 – 16:13:26 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🔥 Zero Caliber 2 Remastered is OUT NOW! 🔥

After years of hiatus, we're back bby, Zero Caliber 2 Remastered is finally here - rebuilt for PCVR and packed with more chaos, firepower, and intensity than ever before.


This is a full-scale VR shooter through and through, featuring:

  • Single-player, 4-player co-op, and classic PvP from day one 🎯

  • Completely overhauled missions, combat, AI, and visuals made for PCVR power 💥

  • New weapons, player customization, challenges, achievements and more!


Thanks to the incredible support from our community, we’re launching at a lower price than planned:

👉 $24.99 (down from $29.99) + 10% launch discount

We know it’s not an easy time for VR — big studios may have stepped away, but we’re still here, doing what we love: making proper, high-quality VR shooters for players who still believe in the platform.
This is a huge step for us, but it’s only the beginning — post-launch content updates are already in the works.

Grab your gear, load up, and dive in — Zero Caliber 2 Remastered is out now on Steam.

P.S: no release is perfect - if you encounter any bugs, crashes, compatibility issues, let us now immediately so we can fix them ASAP.

👉 https://steamcommunity.com/app/2719740/discussions/3/
👉 https://discord.gg/xrealgames
👉 support@xrealgames.com

