Added dampening physics to make it feel better when you dive into water.
Added atmosphere with underwater ambience SFX to make it sound like your underwater
Added an audio filter to make the music sound like it's underwater, and return to normal when your above the water.
Optimisations with Camera, Scripts, Graphics, Time and Physics settings to further improve performance.
Improvement and polish with screen transitions.
Added a timer pause after Checkpoint respawn until you press thrust (RT, RB or Space key), so you can continue the game when your ready.
Patch Update
