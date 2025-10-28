 Skip to content
28 October 2025 Build 20580192
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Added dampening physics to make it feel better when you dive into water.

  • Added atmosphere with underwater ambience SFX to make it sound like your underwater

  • Added an audio filter to make the music sound like it's underwater, and return to normal when your above the water.

  • Optimisations with Camera, Scripts, Graphics, Time and Physics settings to further improve performance.

  • Improvement and polish with screen transitions.

  • Added a timer pause after Checkpoint respawn until you press thrust (RT, RB or Space key), so you can continue the game when your ready.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 3873551
