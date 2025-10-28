Fixed issue where Sophie was missing her Rogue trait in her description box but could still use Rogue items.

Fixed issue where Corsair Sophie was missing the Magical tag.

Fixed issue where Gallant's promoted classes were missing the Magical tag.

Fixed issue where Enemy Diego was missing a Firearm sprite, making him invisible during combat.

Fixed issue where killing Chapter 22's boss with an environmental effect would softlock the game and not count towards the victory condition.

Fixed issue where Marina, the squid familiar, could not claim their hero relic.

Fixed issue in CHapter 23 and Post Game Map #9 where some tree tiles were flagged as Empty.

Fixed a typo in Training Weapons's description that said they increased WExp by 3, and not 5, which is the accurate value.