28 October 2025 Build 20579967
Bug Fixes

  • Superior commits weren't properly resetting with redeploys
  • Huge weapon damage buff bug. Weapons were being upgraded well beyond their level and this wasn't the intent. Weapons lost a lot of damage after the bug was fixed, and were subsequently buffed. See below under balance.


Quality of Life

  • Game boots with a black background now


Balance

  • First pass of balancing, with weapons getting 2 to 3 times their base damage across all tiers. Some weapons had their range extended, and others had a firing time increase
  • Offensive power scaled with level at a higher base rate than defensive - this is no longer the case. The intent was to make the game more lethal towards the end, but it became a game of "who can shoot first" and that's no fun.

