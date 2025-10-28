Bug Fixes
- Superior commits weren't properly resetting with redeploys
- Huge weapon damage buff bug. Weapons were being upgraded well beyond their level and this wasn't the intent. Weapons lost a lot of damage after the bug was fixed, and were subsequently buffed. See below under balance.
Quality of Life
- Game boots with a black background now
Balance
- First pass of balancing, with weapons getting 2 to 3 times their base damage across all tiers. Some weapons had their range extended, and others had a firing time increase
- Offensive power scaled with level at a higher base rate than defensive - this is no longer the case. The intent was to make the game more lethal towards the end, but it became a game of "who can shoot first" and that's no fun.
Changed files in this update