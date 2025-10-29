STEAMVR PLUGIN UPDATE - TURKISH REGIONAL FORMAT BUG FIX

Updated SteamVR unity plugin to latest version. This should be good.



Hopefully fixed hands not being tracked if your OS had its Regional Format set to Turkish



Added three fun cheats to the Cheat Screen



Buffed Robot's HP to 150% on the STARTING UP Coop Challenge; as this will be the first challenge many players do it should be an easier introduction to the game's mechanics



Hello there! Hope you're having a spooky Halloween.This update could be a risky one, as I've upgraded the game's SteamVR unity plugin from the ancient one it was using to the most up-to-date available one.In theory, there shouldn't be a tangible difference, except maybe some marginal optimizations, a cleaner player.log file, and most importantly, a fix to an annoying bug that affected people with Turkish regional format on their OS.Just in case, I've added a new public branch called "1_0_4_old_steamvr_plugin" in case you find any problems with this latest update. That build also includes the latest included cheats, speaking of which...These are just some silly cheats in case you want to mess around. There might be more cheats coming, too...gives you bottomless magazines for magazine-fed weaponry.gives the player-controlled Mandrillians an extremely fast recharge speed for the Plasma Gun upgradeslows down all red plasma shots on the game (Robot's Plasma gun and Mandrillians' Plasma Gun upgrade). You can combine this one with PLASMA-FUN to turn the game into a bullet hell. It also makes deflecting plasma shots with the sword considerably easier.A running gag at this point, Valve tweaked the way Remote Play works AGAIN and broke a couple things. Specifically, right now there is no way to give Keyboard and Mouse controls to your Remote Play-invited friends if you're in VR. Assigning it via BigScreen is broken (not just for VR games), and the other workaround also got borked, as assigning it via non-VR game first doesn't save it anymore for the session.The good news is that Valve has been made aware of it and both methods will be again available on the next Steam Client beta. The VERY good news is that they are apparently gonna improve the VR UI itself, so we might be able to assign remote play controls from within VR in a couple months!While I said I'm pretty much done with the game, there's one specific thing I want to add soon-ish: some new toys for the Coop Drones. If you stay on the experimental branch, you might soon start to see some new kinds of ammo for them, and maybe even a full new loadout or two to give some extra variety to the Coop Drone gameplay. Speaking of Coop, I've buffed Robot's HP to 150% on the STARTING UP challenge; I realized this might be the first Challenge for many players, so it should be way easier.Another thing that should happen in the not-so-distant future is trading cards, of course.If you made it this far, thank you so much! Remember as always, you can join the Discord to find people willing to have a match or two via the match-making channel.Also, if you've been enjoying the game and haven't left a review yet, consider doing so! It helps a lot by boosting my morale and making me want to add more stuff to the game.