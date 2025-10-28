 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield™ REDSEC New World: Aeternum Call of Duty® Battlefield™ REDSEC Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
28 October 2025 Build 20579934 Edited 28 October 2025 – 20:39:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Various Fixes

  • Fixed victory screen showing wrong Depth
  • Fixed invisible player, enemies and projectiles if you went north for too long
  • Fixed max enemy spawn scalling
  • Fixed moth bullet amount
  • Fixed herald using wrong bullet
  • Fixed idol arms appearing before their owners

  • Added a hidden chest


Ice
  • Raised base duration, Skill scaling unchanged
  • Coldcase morph now triggers more frequently


Heataliation
  • Like Smite, now requires Retaliation + any of the fire spells or flamethrower

Changed files in this update

Depot 2625971
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link