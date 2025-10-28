- Fixed victory screen showing wrong Depth
- Fixed invisible player, enemies and projectiles if you went north for too long
- Fixed max enemy spawn scalling
- Fixed moth bullet amount
- Fixed herald using wrong bullet
- Fixed idol arms appearing before their owners
- Added a hidden chest
Ice
- Raised base duration, Skill scaling unchanged
- Coldcase morph now triggers more frequently
Heataliation
- Like Smite, now requires Retaliation + any of the fire spells or flamethrower
