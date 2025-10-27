It's Finally Here!
This update lets you make soup using the cauldron in the grove.
Walkers will bring you gifts, including some games and a game console,
The content of these games is as follows.
Walker Watch 18
A Wario-Ware-inspired game featuring Kollectomaniac characters and items
- 28 Minigames
- 2 Modes, Gauntlet mode and Endless Mode
- An original soundtrack by Akmac
Waddles Land
A rage-inducing platformer and boss rush game
- 6 Bosses
- 4+ Small Areas
- 2+ Armors
- 3+ Weapons
- Shops, Easy Mode and Hard Mode
- Featuring the same songs used in the original Waddles Land over ten years ago
Bounce Ball 3
A gray-scale pong rogue-like game
- 90+ Unique items
- 5+ Floors with increasing difficulty
- 16 Different "programs" to fight
- Shops & Bonus Items that reward hitless & persevering players
- An original soundtrack by Akmac
THE DEMISE OF GOOBERT
Imagine the binding of Isaac... but Goobertafied
- 100+ Unique items
- 60+ Enemies
- 300+ Room layouts
- Randomly generated maps
- Shops & Bonus Items that reward hitless & greedy players
- Secret Rooms
- Treasure Rooms
- 8 Fun Bosses, 1 Unfun Boss, and A final boss
- 2 Cutscene voiced by TheLastSeahorse (Go follow them on Twitch)
- 10 Mushrooms
- 6 Floors?
- Endless Possibilities
- A full OST by Hobocatt (Go follow hobohobohobo on Soundcloud)
Additional Content
- 2 New Potions
- A shop token
- 30+ New walker dialog
- Soup
- Added something
- Crash fix related to sandwiches
- Removed and added foreshadowing
QOL
- Skip Typing Option
- Skip Typing Option (Computer Game)
- Saving and Loading now displays properly during the loading screen
Bugs Patched
- False Hitbox Guidebook Removed
- Seed not changing after file switching from Used to Empty
- Saving and Loading now displays properly during the loading screen
- Fixed Master Volume not updating until exiting the pause menu
- Fixed not exiting full screen on some pause menus when toggled
Last Note
Sadly, due to things out of my control, Kollectomaniac will be exported differently for this update
and going forward. Although this will reduce the download size, it may also lose any save files kept before this update. I will do my best to try to fix this issue, but for now, just report any bugs you find to KollectomaniacBugSubmit@gmail.com or in the Kollectomaniac Discord.
Fortunately, this should be a good thing for any new players and for larger updates.
Lastly, if you're a Mac or Linux User, some updates might be delayed a few days after announcement.
