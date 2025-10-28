 Skip to content
28 October 2025 Build 20579749 Edited 28 October 2025 – 21:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
* Added a Halloween theme.
* The large spider is now gone when playing in practice mode.
* Light sources have been added and some have been changed.
* The menu has been changed slightly.

Changed files in this update

Windows Granny Content Depot 962401
