* Added a Halloween theme.
* The large spider is now gone when playing in practice mode.
* Light sources have been added and some have been changed.
* The menu has been changed slightly.
Halloween update!
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Granny Content Depot 962401
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update