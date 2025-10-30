 Skip to content
30 October 2025 Build 20579658
Update notes via Steam Community

Darkzan Adventure — Supporter Pack 💎

Heroes, the cult of Darkzan grows stronger... and so does our community!
For those who wish to support the development of the game and help our journey continue — the Supporter Pack is here! ❤️

What’s Included

  • 🗺️ 5 exclusive maps full of new dangers and surprises

  • 🧙‍♂️ 10 unique characters with special abilities

  • 🎁 Exclusive supporter-only content coming in future updates

Your support helps us keep creating, expanding, and improving the world of Darkzan Adventure.
Every purchase, every bit of feedback, and every shared adventure means the world to us. 🌍

💫 Thank you, brave adventurers!
Together, we’ll keep this journey alive — one update at a time. ⚔️

