A Halloween update!
Last week I thought to start drawing monsters myself and at some point came up with this little guy
This made me think that it might be nice to create a Halloween update since Halloween is right around the corner.
Development went quite smoothly and it is ready!
Dark Zone
A new zone that is accessed though new means, it is dropped by monsters!
After having at least 10 log entries monsters will start having a small chance to drop a Dark Zone portal. This chance is increased a lot in the week leading up and the week after Halloween!
But access is only temporary, darkness creeps in from the edges of the zone and will push you out if it touches you...
Halloween Update trailer
I also made a nice little trailer for the halloween update which can be found here
Demo Update & Future of Dark Zone
The Demo version of Collectamon will also be updated to include the current version of the Dark Zone.
Yes you read that right, current version. I will be turning the Dark Zone into a full fledged area at some point with 15 monsters total!
Happy Halloween!
Have a wonderful day!
Changed files in this update