Dark Zone

Halloween Update trailer

Demo Update & Future of Dark Zone

Hello all lovely Collectamon players,A Halloween update!Last week I thought to start drawing monsters myself and at some point came up with this little guyThis made me think that it might be nice to create a Halloween update since Halloween is right around the corner.Development went quite smoothly and it is ready!A new zone that is accessed though new means, it is dropped by monsters!After having at least 10 log entries monsters will start having a small chance to drop a Dark Zone portal. This chance is increased a lot in the week leading up and the week after Halloween!But access is only temporary, darkness creeps in from the edges of the zone and will push you out if it touches you...I also made a nice little trailer for the halloween update which can be found hereThe Demo version of Collectamon will also be updated to include the current version of the Dark Zone.Yes you read that right, current version. I will be turning the Dark Zone into a full fledged area at some point with 15 monsters total!Happy Halloween!Have a wonderful day!