Major 28 October 2025 Build 20579567 Edited 28 October 2025 – 21:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🩸 PATCH NOTES | UI HINTS & DECRYPT FIX

Hey everyone 👋

This update focuses on making the gameplay smoother, clearer, and more fair. We added new UI hints to guide players through key moments and fixed a major decrypt issue that could interfere with the game flow.

🧭 GAMEPLAY & UI IMPROVEMENTS

  • ✨ Added new UI hints to make progression more intuitive:

    • Blood spatter and blood symbol in Alicia tape are now clearly outlined

    • Hint to press E in the Family Reunion tape

    • Hint to interact with the valve

    • Added a QTE hint when Maria catches you (hold key prompt)

  • 📝 Improved paper hint visuals for better readability

🐞 BUG FIXES & ADJUSTMENTS

  • 🛑 Fixed an issue where pressing Decrypt could incorrectly trigger Hitman and SWAT events

    • These events can no longer be triggered during decryption

    • It is now impossible to die to Hitman or SWAT in this state, even with 6+ anomalies or unlocked entrance.

  • ☠️ You can still die if caught by Maria or Dan and that is on you

📢 FEEDBACK & BUG REPORTS

If you encounter any issues or bugs, please report them so we can fix anything else that pops up.
Your feedback helps us keep improving the experience and making the game better with every update.

Thank you for your support 💀
Tarba Paul Cornel

Depot 3851991
