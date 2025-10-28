 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield™ REDSEC Call of Duty® Battlefield™ REDSEC Hollow Knight Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
28 October 2025 Build 20579513 Edited 28 October 2025 – 20:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Changes

  • Slightly increased the length of the heavy sword.

  • Club no longer has a longer regeneration time for special attack or dodge and will also now start with lucky hit.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed opening camera settings disabling damage numbers.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3231521
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link