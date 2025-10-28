This update adds the ability to build a summer house on one of the islands of Pastor's Lake.

To build it, you need 20 units of a certain resource (wood), which can be obtained at a sawmill. One felled tree equals one unit of the resource. Cut trees must be stored in a storage facility, from which one unit of the resource can be produced.

Load all the required resources onto any available vehicle or on foot. Delivery on foot would take too long, so in this example, we used an 4x4 car with a roof rack and a boat (you can also sail on water carrying the item, but it will take longer).

On the island, unload all the resources inside the marker.

Once the bar is fully filled, all buildings will appear automatically.

One of the summer house's unique features is the availability of a sauna. In the sauna, you can relax and temporarily (for up to 24 hours) replenish your health bar to 200%.

But there are also some nuances.

The island has no electricity, running water, or gas. Therefore, a generator is required for electricity. To connect it, place it near the electrical panel, and it will start automatically. The generator uses fuel, so turn it off when not in use (move it away from the panel) and refuel it regularly (using a canister or directly at a gas station). The generator itself is available in the player's starting house at the beginning of the game.

The water pump also requires electricity to operate. So, when you need water, move the generator to the well's water pump. Once the generator is running, you can use the water faucet.

A gas stove requires gas to operate. A gas cylinder is used for this purpose, and it must also be refilled at a gas station. To ensure the stove has gas, place the cylinder near the stove.

Inside the house, you'll find a collection of your catch and mushrooms. If needed, you can take some of the items from there and cook them on the stove.

You can also skip night time in the game inside the house.

Have a good mood and enjoy the game everyone!