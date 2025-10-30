Encounters

More subscription options

Added the option to subscribe to Sapphire or Silver directly via Steam. It is slightly more expensive than via the AI Roguelite website, due to the Steam fee.



Added a “Sign in with Steam” option for the AI Roguelite subscription website. This will be the preferred sign-in method going forward because it doesn’t require copy/pasting a customer key. However, if you already have a subscription on the old system, please feel free to continue using it.



Added an indicator in the Options view which tells you your subscription status.



Quick actions

Customizable roll check mechanic

Location change story turn

The Anti-Unsolicited-Horror-Story update

Misc

Added back “inappropriate” decoy choice for plausibility, because it wasn’t following the instruction that immoral choices aren’t implausible. Please note it is very important to keep this instruction if you want immoral choices to be rated as plausible. This is a decoy choice, meaning the game ignores “inappropriate” and treats it as a regular roll check.



Added logic to accept currency as a required item



Revised sentiment prompt to reduce chance of NPCs randomly disliking you



Fixed bugs in lorebook entry triggering and duplicate context



Switched to a better model for determining hierarchy during location change



Improved lorebook entry ordering logic



New characters now appear at the top instead of bottom, increasing the chance they’re used in story context



Fixed free tier grid issue where sprite generations were more restrictive than intended



Added cheat codes `hostile` and `charm`



Added allowing undo/retry during encounter turn confirmation



Added option to favorite entities in other locations



Added logic to prevent roll check details tooltip from disappearing while game log was scrolling, if mouse position hadn’t since moved



“Move here” menu option added to favorited entities



Added option to manually mark location as detached



Added current location description to full prompt string



Fixed new universe UI for delete button for locations



Location change plausibility now includes heading/distance when applicable



Added some help buttons in the new game view



Fixed bug where entity state change didn’t correctly change name and description



Added option to edit location level



Small change to explore more locations prompt (blue question mark) to make the generated sublocations more reasonable



Encounters are a complete replacement for the combat system, which hadn’t changed much since March 2022. They also solve a long-standing issue where combat was assumed to be lethal and you’d feel forced to kill your Judo sparring partners.Encounters are more flexible than combat and can be about anything imaginable, including friendly duels/games or solo challenges.The AI will generate encounter parties, 3 progress bars, and 3 end states. Progress bars can go up or down during the encounter and trigger an end state if the specified conditions are met. The idea behind AI-generated progress bars and end states is that each encounter can be meaningfully unique and allow the player multiple avenues of approach. Progress bars and conditions can be edited by right-clicking the encounter UI at the top and clicking on Edit Details.The encounter will end if either an end state is reached or the story describes it ending; however the story generator is biased towards keeping it active.Encounters trade turns with the player, similar to the old combat system. There will only be 1 single encounter turn instead of 1 per participating entity. This is so the player doesn’t have to wait too many turns, and also to prevent the style of the story from deviating too much.Please only choose one of the subscription methods provided, to avoid accidentally creating a duplicate subscription.Added a quick actions button to bring up 3 actions to choose from. This replaces “quick time events”.Added a setting in options to specify the probability that one of the three actions will be humorous.Control the amount of randomness in your roll checks by choosing from 1d100, 2d50, 4d25, 25d4, 50d2, or 50. The more dice used, the less randomness there is. The last option (50) means no randomness at all and always sets the base roll at 50 before modifiers. The DnD-style notation is for people to understand at a glance what’s happening (1d100 stands for 1 100-sided die), but note that these are approximations; each “die” is actually a random number between 0 and the specified number, so 50d2 means 50 rng’s between 0 and 2. This is conceptually easier to understand for rolling between 0 to 100 than translating from real dice.Added option to specify whether a location change within the same top-level location will trigger a real story turn. In such cases, it will generate a “short” story turn. Traveling between different top-level locations remains the same as before (triggering a regular-length story turn).Added a small but potentially impactful change to the preamble. Instead of saying to be unpredictable, it now says to avoid introducing anachronistic elements. In my testing, it reduced the chances of a benign story becoming a horror story. If the issue still happens to you, report the issue to me and/or use a mod to change it further.