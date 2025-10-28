This week’s updates focused on improving creature AI and preparing future features:

🦎 Viper Steering Controller (Komodo Dragon): implemented a full AI controller with player detection, aggression handling, and pursuit logic. The creature now stays active at all times — no more auto-deactivation or death states.

💡 Luma (Dragonfly): improved detection and visual feedback. Luma now changes its material color when nearby creatures are detected, including all LOD children. The player-following behavior remains smooth and natural.

🌙 Shelters: added the option to sleep in forest shelters, featuring a sleep animation and seamless night transition.

⚙️ Global optimizations: removed unnecessary logs, fixed camera issues and far clip range, and began working on automatic mesh simplification (LOD).

☁️ Next technical focus: exploring cloud save integration and designing a more intuitive UI for managing both local and online save data.