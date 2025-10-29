 Skip to content
Major 29 October 2025 Build 20579310
Update notes via Steam Community

🚀 Update V 0.4.2 is now available! 🎃

🎃 Start of the Halloween Event 👻


🆕 [Added]

  • New Halloween decorations

  • Halloween hats and bags for NPCs

  • Added Pumpkin Pie

  • Added the Pumpkin Pie recipe to the Cake Fabricator

  • Added Pumpkin Pie to the Pastry Shelf

  • Added Pumpkin Pie to the Manual and Automatic Cash Registers

  • Added Pumpkin Pie to the Price Dropdown Menu

  • New interface for the Construction Book

  • Added Pumpkin Pie to the Vending Machine – DLC

🛠️ [Changes]

  • Each customer will now buy at least 1 Candy or 1 Pumpkin Pie

  • Updated the Cake Fabricator and its interface

  • Adjusted the 1st Anniversary Cake recipe

  • The Cake Fabricator no longer requires Wooden Planks for construction (2 ➝ 0)

  • The Water Access Point has been moved to the “Plantation” section of the Construction Book

🐞 [Fixes]

  • Fixed display issues with spheres and cubes when loading a save in the same location

  • Fixed the Stop button on the Automatic Fabricator

  • Fixed a save issue on Station 1 (reconstruction required)

  • Fixed auto-save functionality

  • Fixed sun rotation

⚠️ Note: Some upgrades were lost due to save corruption.
💰 Compensation: Prices at the cash registers are multiplied by x5 during the Halloween event! 🎃

