🚀 Update V 0.4.2 is now available! 🎃
🎃 Start of the Halloween Event 👻
🆕 [Added]
New Halloween decorations
Halloween hats and bags for NPCs
Added Pumpkin Pie
Added the Pumpkin Pie recipe to the Cake Fabricator
Added Pumpkin Pie to the Pastry Shelf
Added Pumpkin Pie to the Manual and Automatic Cash Registers
Added Pumpkin Pie to the Price Dropdown Menu
New interface for the Construction Book
Added Pumpkin Pie to the Vending Machine – DLC
🛠️ [Changes]
Each customer will now buy at least 1 Candy or 1 Pumpkin Pie
Updated the Cake Fabricator and its interface
Adjusted the 1st Anniversary Cake recipe
The Cake Fabricator no longer requires Wooden Planks for construction (2 ➝ 0)
The Water Access Point has been moved to the “Plantation” section of the Construction Book
🐞 [Fixes]
Fixed display issues with spheres and cubes when loading a save in the same location
Fixed the Stop button on the Automatic Fabricator
Fixed a save issue on Station 1 (reconstruction required)
Fixed auto-save functionality
Fixed sun rotation
⚠️ Note: Some upgrades were lost due to save corruption.
💰 Compensation: Prices at the cash registers are multiplied by x5 during the Halloween event! 🎃
Changed files in this update