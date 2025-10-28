Begin your adventure now !

This version contains a huge part of the game as :

30 levels (the levels up to level 100 will be added soon)

Classic and streamer modes

Steam leaderboards

15 musics form Thomas Brunet

French and English audio dubs by Bob Lennon, Lolonekokami and Roman Dub

French, English, Spanish, ... subtitles

Launch Stream :

For the launch, we are glad to announce you a stream on Twitch from Bob Lennon, a french streamer at 19:00 UTC+1 on October 28th :

What we will be working on after launch :

Levels up to 100

Patches

New game modes

More events

...

You can always press F8 while in the game, to send us your feedback or a bug report.

Feel free to join our Discord server to share your suggestions for improving the game.

If you create gaming content on Twitch or YouTube and would like to receive a creator key to review the game, don’t hesitate to contact us or register on Keymailer.