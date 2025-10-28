 Skip to content
28 October 2025 Build 20579254 Edited 28 October 2025 – 19:39:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Begin your adventure now !

This version contains a huge part of the game as :

  • 30 levels (the levels up to level 100 will be added soon)

  • Classic and streamer modes

  • Steam leaderboards

  • 15 musics form Thomas Brunet

  • French and English audio dubs by Bob Lennon, Lolonekokami and Roman Dub

  • French, English, Spanish, ... subtitles

Launch Stream :

For the launch, we are glad to announce you a stream on Twitch from Bob Lennon, a french streamer at 19:00 UTC+1 on October 28th :

https://www.twitch.tv/fantabobshow

What we will be working on after launch :

  • Levels up to 100

  • Patches

  • New game modes

  • More events

  • ...

You can always press F8 while in the game, to send us your feedback or a bug report.

Feel free to join our Discord server to share your suggestions for improving the game.

If you create gaming content on Twitch or YouTube and would like to receive a creator key to review the game, don’t hesitate to contact us or register on Keymailer.

