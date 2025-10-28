 Skip to content
28 October 2025 Build 20579148 Edited 28 October 2025 – 19:39:23 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
LAN Sync has been fixed. We’ve replaced TAP drivers with TUN, making it much faster. We’ve also added quality-of-life improvements, like showing the list of connected players when you hover over the app icon in the system tray.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3832011
