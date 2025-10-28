New feature: Difficulty Brew!
Found the game to be too easy? Or too hard? Wanted to adjust it on your own?
Now you can!
With Difficulty Brew, you can adjust the following settings:
How much Damage you take from Enemies and obstacles
How much each Health Upgrade gives you
How much Health you get back from Consumables
How much Attack Damage you give to enemies
You can adjust these settings once you start a new save file, or at any point in the Pause Menu or in the Options Menu under the accessibility settings*.
Since this a new feature, I expect there to be bugs. (despite testing to see that none occured)
If you run into one, please let me know!
*Note: This feature replaces the "Reduce Damage" option. If you had that option set up, it will change the amount of damage you take to the new minimum.
Bugfixes:
It is now possible to light up Galaxy Mall's lights using the Analog Stick
Changes to the speed in which the Analog Stick scrolls through the Main Menus
Steam Achievements should be working more consistently now (including the elusive "Mistake" achievement
Changed files in this update