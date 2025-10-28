New feature: Difficulty Brew!

Found the game to be too easy? Or too hard? Wanted to adjust it on your own?

Now you can!



With Difficulty Brew, you can adjust the following settings:



How much Damage you take from Enemies and obstacles

How much each Health Upgrade gives you

How much Health you get back from Consumables

How much Attack Damage you give to enemies





You can adjust these settings once you start a new save file, or at any point in the Pause Menu or in the Options Menu under the accessibility settings*.



Since this a new feature, I expect there to be bugs. (despite testing to see that none occured)

If you run into one, please let me know!



*Note: This feature replaces the "Reduce Damage" option. If you had that option set up, it will change the amount of damage you take to the new minimum.



Bugfixes:

