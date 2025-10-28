 Skip to content
28 October 2025 Build 20578912 Edited 28 October 2025 – 19:06:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Added

  • You can now toggle your flashlight on while holding other items.

  • Remapping of keys, you can now change your controls & keybinds

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a bug where you would not retrieve the starter items for free if you lost them.

  • Fixed a bug where you could get the interaction prompt on items other players were holding.

  • Fixed a bug where items could clip through the terrain.

  • Fixed a bug where the EMF would have sound while being off.

Optimization

  • Optimized loading times so the items spawn in correctly before you do

Changes

  • Adjusted the vignette border of the night vision

  • Made the night vision stronger

  • Increased the stamina bar

Changed files in this update

