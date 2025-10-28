Added
You can now toggle your flashlight on while holding other items.
Remapping of keys, you can now change your controls & keybinds
Bug Fixes
Fixed a bug where you would not retrieve the starter items for free if you lost them.
Fixed a bug where you could get the interaction prompt on items other players were holding.
Fixed a bug where items could clip through the terrain.
Fixed a bug where the EMF would have sound while being off.
Optimization
Optimized loading times so the items spawn in correctly before you do
Changes
Adjusted the vignette border of the night vision
Made the night vision stronger
Increased the stamina bar
