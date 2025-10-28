 Skip to content
28 October 2025 Build 20578827
Update notes via Steam Community

[v.451970]

This patch includes a few more fixes.

Also, this update will NOT clear your in-progress runs from Update 4 (Patch 0.9.0) and forward.

  • Improved the rarity reveal VFX
  • (Descension VII) Increased Copper gain for dissolving Contaminated items from 10 to 15
  • Fixed Assimilation not working as listed and Assimilation upgrade
  • Fixed Impenetrable always activating its bonus
  • Fixed Deflecting Stroke requiring a target and only affecting the main target multiple times rather than spreading out Feeble
  • Fixed bug where High Tide could hit the same enemy twice when used on a staggered enemy
  • Fixed bug where the Lantern: Torchbearer unlock got stuck at 7/8
  • Fixed bug where Vulnerability Exploiter didn't work against Hermit
  • Fixed bug where upgrading cards that gained uses between upgrades didn't add the extra uses
  • Fixed bug with Servitor Arm

