[v.451970]
This patch includes a few more fixes.
Also, this update will NOT clear your in-progress runs from Update 4 (Patch 0.9.0) and forward.
- Improved the rarity reveal VFX
- (Descension VII) Increased Copper gain for dissolving Contaminated items from 10 to 15
- Fixed Assimilation not working as listed and Assimilation upgrade
- Fixed Impenetrable always activating its bonus
- Fixed Deflecting Stroke requiring a target and only affecting the main target multiple times rather than spreading out Feeble
- Fixed bug where High Tide could hit the same enemy twice when used on a staggered enemy
- Fixed bug where the Lantern: Torchbearer unlock got stuck at 7/8
- Fixed bug where Vulnerability Exploiter didn't work against Hermit
- Fixed bug where upgrading cards that gained uses between upgrades didn't add the extra uses
- Fixed bug with Servitor Arm
Changed files in this update