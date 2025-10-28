Minor changes on level 1 in Chapter 1X.
Fixed a bug where controls would reset to default after connecting a gamepad.
Fixed an issue where the selected language was not saved.
The cursor is hidden when input is made from the keyboard or gamepad.
Minor UI changes.
Update 1.08. Fixes
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 4053721
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update