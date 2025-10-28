 Skip to content
28 October 2025 Build 20578739 Edited 28 October 2025 – 19:09:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Minor changes on level 1 in Chapter 1X.

  • Fixed a bug where controls would reset to default after connecting a gamepad.

  • Fixed an issue where the selected language was not saved.

  • The cursor is hidden when input is made from the keyboard or gamepad.

  • Minor UI changes.

