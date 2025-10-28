 Skip to content
28 October 2025 Build 20578733 Edited 28 October 2025 – 21:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
The Puppet Show
  • Fixed an issue where the Camera Effect for seeing the butcher was not enabled in certain scenarios, causing the achievement “I’m the butcher now” to trigger incorrectly.

The Hallway
  • Fixed an issue where audio cues revealed which painting was correct.

The Labyrinth
  • Reduced the distance at which the witch can hear the player.

Into The Depths
  • Readjusted Stacy’s spawn position in Part 3.

UI
  • Lowered the volume of the join/leave lobby audio clip.

General
  • Increased the auto-close distance for doors in several locations.

