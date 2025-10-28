- Fixed an issue where the Camera Effect for seeing the butcher was not enabled in certain scenarios, causing the achievement “I’m the butcher now” to trigger incorrectly.
The Hallway
- Fixed an issue where audio cues revealed which painting was correct.
The Labyrinth
- Reduced the distance at which the witch can hear the player.
Into The Depths
- Readjusted Stacy’s spawn position in Part 3.
UI
- Lowered the volume of the join/leave lobby audio clip.
General
- Increased the auto-close distance for doors in several locations.
Changed files in this update