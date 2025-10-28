English##########Content################[Animation]New Animation: Laughing Pumpkin. (Can I make an AI-generated RPG Maker animation? Discovery requires experimentation. So the experimentation has been done. A combination of Grok/Adobe AI and some human touch. It is done. Not the most efficient. But a discovery has been made.)[Item]New Item: Cursed Pumpkin Grenade.[Shopping]Friedrich Nemetz, The Halloween Vendor in Ardham Hotel, Deacon Bishop, and random Witchcraft Vendors sell Cursed Pumpkin Grenade during the Halloween season. (There will be other ways to get it in future updates.)[Halloween]The game's Halloween Event now extends to November 3rd of your system local time.[Wiki]Updated the Seasonal Events page.简体中文##########Content################【动画】新动画：狂笑的南瓜。（我可以制作 AI 生成的 RPG Maker 动画吗？发现需要实验。所以我就进行了实验。在Grok/Adobe AI 和一些人工干预之后。这样就成了。虽然不是最高效的。但是实现了这个发现的过程。）【物品】新物品：诅咒南瓜手榴弹【购物】弗里德里希·内梅茨、阿德汉姆旅店的万圣节商人、狄肯·毕肖普、随机的巫术用品商人会在万圣节节日期间贩卖诅咒南瓜手榴弹。（之后的更新中会有别的方法获得它们。）【万圣节】游戏的万圣节现在延长到了你本地时间的11月3日。【维基】更新了节日活动页面。Latest news from Ukraine/乌克兰小剧场