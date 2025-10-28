 Skip to content
28 October 2025 Build 20578653 Edited 29 October 2025 – 00:33:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

· Fixed an issue that prevented the Maids are… like onions! achievement from unlocking correctly under certain conditions.

· Fixed minor audio and localization issues.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3926731
