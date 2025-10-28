Hi everyone!

Here are the patch notes for the update called The Sommelier! Since this update changes a lot of things in the game and introduces a French translation, I ask you to be kind regarding any bugs or translation issues (which you can report in the Steam discussions under a post called “Problème de traduction”).

For bugs, you can report them under this post or in the BUGS post in the Steam discussions, and we will fix them as soon as we can! This update was a huge amount of work, and we didn’t have time to fully test it. We are already aware of some issues, but since they weren’t considered critical, we decided to release the update anyway.

Also, to convince you to buy the game, there’s a sale going on! I’ve talked enough, so without further ado, let’s get started!



The patch note

New content



French translation!!!!

Winemaker scenario:

- The goal is to produce five-star wine

- Special building : winery. Used to make wines, making wine feel like a puzzle where you must find the right values to increase the quality. You can choose the aging method, wine type, grape variety... Also, there are 6 upgrades available in the building!

- A beautiful French themed decor

Exhibition system:

- Allows to generate daily Knowledge or Morale using your artifacts

- The cost and quantity of generated resources depend on the number of artifacts available



Floating objects:

- Can now be infected

- New mesh for money

New building : Lighthouse

- Increase the speed and frequency of ships

- Increase frequency of floating objects

- Reduce chance of infection of floating objects

- 5 upgrades.

New technologies:

- Modernization replaces Wires technology. Improves efficiency and unlock Auto report upgrade.

- Preservation unlocks the new Exhibition menu

New upgrades:

- HQ: Auto report allows to automatically check boxes in the inspection menu

- HQ: Fountain pen allows removing ink stains in inspection menu

- HQ: Electrification increase Morale

- Security Post : Dog training allows knowing if there are insects on the ship you inspect

- Lighthouse: Automatic Light allows the Lighthouse to work without employees

- Lighthouse: Magnet of Knowledge allows having Knowledge in floating objects

- And more in the Lighthouse and Winery

Ships rework:

- New flags

- New numbers

- New names

- New ship parts

- New ship type (the barge)

- Full rework of ship generation to allow for more diverse ships and more possible spawn points for insects



Events:

- Added 5 new events

- The new Earthquake and Landslide events can destroy your houses!

- You can take a loan from a French investor !

- The tsar sends an architect to build a building for you!



Scenarios rework:

- Peaceful city now have wheat fields and beach where people can relax

- Librarian now have a beautiful archeological site

- Battleship now have a bigger military camp and a big crane to construct the battleship

- Lighthouse hope now have abandoned houses and a ship wreck near the Lighthouse

- Pumpkins keeper now have a cemetery and pumpkins in the city

- Siberia now have a glacier and ice sheets in the water

- Added new flowers, new animals, new meshes to improve the general flavor



Sounds:

- Added ambient sounds like birds, winds or waves

- Added more car sounds





QoL and small changes



- Added an option in the settings to skip Car broken and Monthly pop changes events

- Events choices are now disabled for a short time when an event appears on-screen to prevent from mis clicking

- Show the amount and the value of the resources you will send with your car

- Can continue a scenario once finished

- Knowledge gained from inspection will be less random

- Female employees are now part of your port

- Added a tooltip to explain what do employees in the different buildings in the Staff menu

- Tooltip explaining what is affected by the difficulty setting







Balancing



- Horse is a bit slower

- Easier Peaceful city scenario

- Morale





Bugs & Performance



- Fix Sawmill and Fishing dock not saving their progress

- Fix UI when using Fahrenheit temperature unit

- And many mores





Thanks for reading all of this! If you have any issues or feedbacks, feel free to post in discussions!

Have a great day!