Hi everyone!
A new 1.0.4 version is available on the game's pre-release branch!
If you want to try it, go to the game's settings on steam and enable the pre-release branch in the "Beta" menu !
This new version includes a bunch of bugfixes as well as 12 new slots to try !
I'm leaving home for the rest of the week for a trip I had planned months ago, that's why this release is not official yet, as I won't be able to fix any bugs until monday.
Enjoy the new slots, I think you will enjoy them (there are some pretty broken builds you can do with them ;)
Cheers!
Pierre
Changed depots in prerelease branch