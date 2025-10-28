 Skip to content
28 October 2025 Build 20578414 Edited 28 October 2025 – 19:09:19 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi everyone!

A new 1.0.4 version is available on the game's pre-release branch!

If you want to try it, go to the game's settings on steam and enable the pre-release branch in the "Beta" menu !

This new version includes a bunch of bugfixes as well as 12 new slots to try !

I'm leaving home for the rest of the week for a trip I had planned months ago, that's why this release is not official yet, as I won't be able to fix any bugs until monday.

Enjoy the new slots, I think you will enjoy them (there are some pretty broken builds you can do with them ;)

Cheers!

Pierre

Changed depots in prerelease branch

Windows Depot 3719901
