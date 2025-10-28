 Skip to content
28 October 2025 Build 20578345
Update notes via Steam Community

Changelog - Version v0.36.1


Changes

  • Votekick system updates:
    • No votekicks allowed against server moderators.
    • Votekick is now more strict — requires a minimum of 10 players to start and **66% YES** to pass.
    • New server cvar: sv.votekick.enabled to toggle votekick functionality.

  • Added new maps to the official pool for Classic mode using custom environment settings.


Server Changes

  • Server logging improvements.
  • Removed server commands: clientid, lsclients.
  • Added server commands: version and uptime.


Fixes

  • Fixed a small memory leak that occurred on round restart.
  • Fixed inability to place black colored blueprints.
  • Fixed tombstone explosion VFX not playing.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3151711
Linux 64-bit Depot 3151712
