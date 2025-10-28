Changelog - Version v0.36.1
Changes
- Votekick system updates:
- No votekicks allowed against server moderators.
- Votekick is now more strict — requires a minimum of 10 players to start and **66% YES** to pass.
- New server cvar: sv.votekick.enabled to toggle votekick functionality.
- No votekicks allowed against server moderators.
- Added new maps to the official pool for Classic mode using custom environment settings.
Server Changes
- Server logging improvements.
- Removed server commands: clientid, lsclients.
- Added server commands: version and uptime.
Fixes
- Fixed a small memory leak that occurred on round restart.
- Fixed inability to place black colored blueprints.
- Fixed tombstone explosion VFX not playing.
Changed files in this update