🦇 Halloween Mode 🦇

Sadly we don't have a new patch ready for this one, but you can still enjoy the change in atmosphere as Glistenveld is getting spooky again with Halloween Mode enabled (until Nov. 10th)! In Halloween Mode, you will experience the following changes to the game:

Atmosphere - The atmosphere of the game is more dramatic with fog and a change in colour palette! Pumpkins - You will find random pumpkins in each level. You can harvest these to get a tasty pumpkin stew, which dwarves treat as equipable meals! Bats - When you start a new skirmish mode game, you'll find a few more bats roaming the tunnels! Bubbling waters & webs - Water has turned greenish and bubbles, and you will find webs dotted about. Green blood - Units and creatures flash green when injured, instead of red.

We also have two scenario maps perfect for this time of year! Fishbeard's Mining Operation:

And a challenging puzzle map called The Tomb:

Stay safe and Happy Halloween!