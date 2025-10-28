Hello, everyone! Time for some big news! We're announcing the release date for the long awaited Episode 5! It will be released on Steam on December, 5th. And it will be... a grand finale! What you can expect in the final chapter of the story:

Everything started with a pattern of frost on the window. But how will everything end?,

Anton's fate will be decided. The answers you were looking for will be presented to you.,

Get ready for unexpected plot twists until the very last moment.



