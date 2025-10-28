Hello, friends. With this update, the Halloween event starts, as well as the Big Problems 2 event is currently active, and the Raider's Path event ends with this update. The list of players for the "Raider's Path" has been formed, and within three days a draw will be held among these players who sent a screenshot of the completed event and their nickname. To participate in the "Halloween" and "Big Problems 2" events, use the terminal in the command room at the fortification base, or open your inventory and click on the side menu of the events, it will be highlighted for you. At the end of the event, please contact me in private messages in the VK group or in the discord.

The NPC "Soul of Halloween" has been added to the fortification, a number of quests and voice acting, after completing the chain you will receive unique companions. Next to the NPC, you will find a skeleton from which you can exchange themed event items, as well as receive gifts of darkness and generously replenish food, water and health.

I have a small gift for all players in honor of the event, activate this code Hj9gpgrFH2L8 in the contraband menu and receive a gift.

ATTENTION: the boss is the Lord of Darkness and his location will be opened on November 2, but I want to warn you right away if it takes more time to improve the location and the boss, then I will postpone the opening of the location to November 5.

important:

✅Work is underway to improve the location of the Mine, fix bugs and work mobs.

✅The contraband companions now have 3 pieces inserted at once. Essences of life, and even after death, when the chance to recover has been used (the companion has returned to your inventory for reuse), after spawning it again, it will immediately have three Essences of life, but without a chance to recover.

✅Work continues on optimizing the Forest and Fortification locations, and since the spawner shows the optimization points in the Mine well, I will soon transfer it to all locations to increase productivity, the first location will be the underground Fortification.

✅The "Big Problems 2" event has been extended until November 5th.

✅The Halloween event has been extended until November 9th.

I've done a lot since the last update and I continue to work on the game every day. Now I want to wish you a pleasant game and a good mood. I'm in touch!

PS - A little later I will record a video blog (Devlog #26 Life Effect) on this update and attach a link to the video here at the end of the news.