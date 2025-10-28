Gameplay
The Radio Frequency puzzle has been improved and made easier to solve.
The Pressure Pump puzzle has been simplified.
Improved general survivor visibility with better lighting.
Flashlights now maintain 100% brightness while the battery is above 30%.
Increased the minimum flashlight brightness from 20% to 50%.
Updated the Flashlight UI to display when the battery drops below 50%.
Updated the Sanity UI to display when sanity falls below 60%.
Removed the camera effect from the Floating Shine hit.
Removed negative visual effects and movement slowdown when inside the Void.
Reduced the Unstable EMP camera effect duration from 5 seconds to 2 seconds.
Halloween
Improved collision with Halloween decorations.
Fixes
Fixed an issue where rotators were not being locked correctly.
