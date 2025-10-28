 Skip to content
28 October 2025 Build 20578127
Update notes via Steam Community

Gameplay

  • The Radio Frequency puzzle has been improved and made easier to solve.

  • The Pressure Pump puzzle has been simplified.

  • Improved general survivor visibility with better lighting.

  • Flashlights now maintain 100% brightness while the battery is above 30%.

  • Increased the minimum flashlight brightness from 20% to 50%.

  • Updated the Flashlight UI to display when the battery drops below 50%.

  • Updated the Sanity UI to display when sanity falls below 60%.

  • Removed the camera effect from the Floating Shine hit.

  • Removed negative visual effects and movement slowdown when inside the Void.

  • Reduced the Unstable EMP camera effect duration from 5 seconds to 2 seconds.

Halloween

  • Improved collision with Halloween decorations.

Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where rotators were not being locked correctly.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2221391
