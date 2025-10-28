The Radio Frequency puzzle has been improved and made easier to solve.

The Pressure Pump puzzle has been simplified.

Improved general survivor visibility with better lighting.

Flashlights now maintain 100% brightness while the battery is above 30%.

Increased the minimum flashlight brightness from 20% to 50%.

Updated the Flashlight UI to display when the battery drops below 50%.

Updated the Sanity UI to display when sanity falls below 60%.

Removed the camera effect from the Floating Shine hit.

Removed negative visual effects and movement slowdown when inside the Void.