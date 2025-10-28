Hello Commanders, we are releasing Hotfix 1.0.4.0 for The Outer Worlds 2. We’d like to take this time to thank you all for support, patience, and for your consumerism. Below are the latest fixes:

If you come across any issues, please visit our Issue Tracker and contact us there.

Community Reported Issues:

Critical Fixes:

Premium Edition owners on the PlayStation 5 are correctly granted the Corporate Appreciation Prize Pack & (if you own a pre-order version of the game) the Commander Zane’s Battle Pack. Note: Unfortunately, the Consumerism Flaw being rewarded is not fixed in this patch and will be addressed in a future hotfix.

Permanent fade to black when returning to the Praetor landing pad no longer occurs.

Saving and Loading while using the dematerializer will no longer prevent the player from equipping weapons.

Inez is no longer absent sometimes from Fairfield after she returns there from the Ministry of Accuracy.

Improved the accuracy of information displayed during the end-of-game slides.

Quest/Story:

You can now properly progress the quest "Forbidden Secrets of the Undisputed Claim" if they had chosen the player response "I'll think about it."

Beacons have been added to the optional objective for the quest "Crash Course in Telemetry" to assist players with progression.

Improved player guidance for progressing in the Monastery in Golden Ridge.

There is now more guidance on how to recruit Inez if the player previously missed her.

(SPOILER) Inez's fate will now be clearer after abandoning her on Paradise Island.

UI/UX:

Motion Blur settings are now saved correctly.

Interact prompts more clearly indicate when a holding an input is necessary and accurately displays progress.

Subtitle Font settings are now correctly applied.

Placeholder text will no longer appear when talking to Hierarch Wolcott.

If "Player Status Bars" is set to Always Off, the health bar will no longer appear after saving and loading.

Aza 'wants to talk' icon will no longer reactivate improperly on the player ship.

After a conversation with a vendor, the player will now remain in the same location where the conversation was started.

Audio:

Video message from Trooper Ortiz now plays VO.

The volume of the voiceover of the Corporate Hireling in Paradise Island is now scaled to how far away the player is.

Reduced likelihood of radio content repeating too frequently.

Removed a radio emitter that was misplaced under the ground in Paradise Island.

Additional Bug Fixes:

Crashes and Critical Issues:

The game will no longer crash when interrupting certain NPC bark dialogue lines by interacting with or killing one of the participating speakers.

Removed the potential for picking up specific grenades to trigger a crash.

You will no longer fall through the world when loading a save that was made inside certain tunnel/vent areas while crouching.

The player will no longer fall through the world after exiting computer terminals in third-person mode.

Using the kill switch in the Auntie’s Choice Headquarters no longer gets the player camera stuck.

Resolved unique edge case that prevented player from using the console on the Sovereign’s Ship.

Removed collision that blocked player access to crouch tunnel.

NPCs in the Auntie’s Choice Headquarters spawn in this hostile state more consistently for players that triggered that outcome.

VIP lift at Rift Labs should now properly unlock accessible floors, preventing player from becoming stuck.

Addressed issue where an enemy was locked in a closet, preventing combat completion.

Quest Progression: (Contains Spoilers)