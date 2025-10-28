 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield™ REDSEC Call of Duty® Battlefield™ REDSEC Hollow Knight Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
28 October 2025 Build 20578014 Edited 28 October 2025 – 19:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

A small hotfix for the update that was early in the morning.
-Solved a bug where the breath sound will play even when you don't have the Stethoscope in hand.
-Solved multiple Ui problems with the main being :
-The loot container in the free aspect was under the player inventory and not adapting how it should.
-The stamina bar is under the hotbar now.
-The buttons in the main menu in the free aspect where clamping to the left.

-Text in the intro was out of bounds in the free aspect mode.

-Added a sound effect when you approve or deny a npc for you to better understand if the decision made was right or not.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1972421
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link