A small hotfix for the update that was early in the morning.

-Solved a bug where the breath sound will play even when you don't have the Stethoscope in hand.

-Solved multiple Ui problems with the main being :

-The loot container in the free aspect was under the player inventory and not adapting how it should.

-The stamina bar is under the hotbar now.

-The buttons in the main menu in the free aspect where clamping to the left.

-Text in the intro was out of bounds in the free aspect mode.

-Added a sound effect when you approve or deny a npc for you to better understand if the decision made was right or not.