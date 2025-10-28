Hey all,



Well let me start with an apology. I'm sorry.

Sorry that this patch was meant to be about improving Contracts in particular but by the time I had fixed all the critical issues that had been found, then tested and iterated on them the patch had grown pretty large and I haven't had the time to work on the Contracts.



So, barring any massive, disastrous and cataclysmic bugs introduced with this patch - the next patch will be a Contract patch.



Here's the list of Additions and Fixes in this one:

ADDITIONS:-

ADDED - Player can now BLOCK without a shield. This is not as effective as using a shield, but will generally reduce damage against you by an amount that scales on your MELEE DAMAGE x2 + STRENGTH stat.

ADDED - Liches now react to distant damage better and they have an aura active around them for 1.5 seconds after being hit. (You better dodge and weave, or hit from distance!)

ADDED - Liches now teleport to you sometimes if you shoot them from distance - beware! (Liches were meant to be harder than they were so this is helping to redress the balance!)

ADDED - FAYWYN will now relocate to Helheim Castle and be available as a new trader there. Improved his dialogue and refactored the trading window with more options (see below).

He moves to Helheim Castle once you visit him in Helheim Valley first to trigger that .



ADDED - Upgraded the Skill icons





FIXES:-

FIXED (TRIAL) Optimization for Archery, damaging at distance was not working due to optimisation for CPU. I marked this as a trial because I am not 100% happy with it, but it definitely better than previous versions.

FIXED - Demon Lightning Mage had some PFX which rendered some debug PFX. Disabled these now

FIXED - Did a pass on all Consumables (Food and Potions). Found a couple of bugs with incorrect references. The buffs have all been adjusted, values for the items tweaked and references cleaned up.

FIXED - Removed Faywyn from randomly spawning in other places in Helheim Valley. He can be found at the Hermit location.

FIXED - Tattman the Baker will now not sell you any of your old items, keeping his shelves full of bread and potions instead :)

FIXED - Goblins should not get stuck in DEFEND mode now. I adjusted them so they spend more time attacking and fleeing than they do defending.

FIXED - Some weird widget focus issues resulting in sometimes not being able to close inventory etc

FIXED - All the Inventory Tabs (Crafting, inventory, SKills, Map, Journal) should work better for opening/closing/scaling and also background actions for player should be minimal now

There are lots of changes behind the scenes too, data organisation and small tweaks to values and random chances, a few chests placed around with random chances of spawning and lots of other miscellaneous changes too small and too numerous to mention properly.



Let me know any issues you find and also a request from me:

Please leave a REVIEW. If you hate it then let me have some time to improve it obviously but review it nonetheless, and if you like it then please let the world know because not many do at the moment and I want more players to give feedback :)



Oh and please post any suggestions or what you want to see More/Less of in the game etc.



Until next time Thankyou all and see you soon,



Daz

KLG Games

