28 October 2025 Build 20577976 Edited 28 October 2025 – 18:09:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Fix

  • Fixed an issue where focus time was not saved correctly by the minute in certain environments.

  • Fixed a bug where focus time after midnight did not properly reflect the logical start time.

