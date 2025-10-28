 Skip to content
28 October 2025 Build 20577916 Edited 28 October 2025 – 19:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Bugfix: The achievement for collecting 100 solar cells now triggers correctly.

  • The shovel is now about three times cheaper.

  • You can now set an FPS limit in the settings. Additionally, V-Sync can be enabled in the settings.

  • The text now has a small black shadow to make it easier to read, as it was pointed out that white text on a light green background was hard to see. Additionally, all light green buttons have been made slightly darker.

  • Bugfix: Units no longer teleport toward the Nexus when getting stuck in stones. Instead, they now try to find a free space behind them.

