Bugfix: The achievement for collecting 100 solar cells now triggers correctly.

The shovel is now about three times cheaper.

You can now set an FPS limit in the settings. Additionally, V-Sync can be enabled in the settings.

The text now has a small black shadow to make it easier to read, as it was pointed out that white text on a light green background was hard to see. Additionally, all light green buttons have been made slightly darker.