Bugfix: The achievement for collecting 100 solar cells now triggers correctly.
The shovel is now about three times cheaper.
You can now set an FPS limit in the settings. Additionally, V-Sync can be enabled in the settings.
The text now has a small black shadow to make it easier to read, as it was pointed out that white text on a light green background was hard to see. Additionally, all light green buttons have been made slightly darker.
Bugfix: Units no longer teleport toward the Nexus when getting stuck in stones. Instead, they now try to find a free space behind them.
Less Bugs, More Fun: Now With Shiny Shovels and Shadowy Text!
