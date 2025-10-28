Hey everyone!
We've got a bunch of fixes and some tweaks for you, before we work on U18.
🔶 General Fixes
Eject/reload whitelisted for double keybinding.
Better handling of corrupted (mod) depotfiles, ignores specific broken configs instead of aborting full import.
Fixed reviving host player can lead to host being invulnerable until map change.
Item swapping properly sets cooldown/charges etc on swap.
Net-Shot flashing very brightly fixed.
Cleaned up some outdated elements in armory.
🔶 UI & Visuals
Improved Extended FPS Counter.
Fix for abilities having odd hover hitboxes
Zir Shrine - Terror temporarily only gives Terrorlevel.
Modding menu now overlaps chat.
Matchmaking invite is now better positioned.
🔶 Campaign
Ability Compositor now spawns more reliably.
Cursed and Chrono chests are now considered upgrades of normal chests.
🔶 Balancing Changes
15 Conversion Tech Perks have negative scaling minimized.
Kill Counter damage fixed.
Demolisher Mastery Ammo Fixed.
Sniper AOE Mark Target and Cage grenade amount reduced by 35%.
Stoner damage 0.9 > 0.96.
SK-9 damage 1.45 > 1.55.
Dusk deviation 3 > 2, no firing reset acceleration 5>15.
RG-4 now has a magazine attachment.
Added 2 Red attachments to Trigger attachment slot as trigger was less diverse than others
Fixed Nano Infustion not working as intended
Fixed Dynamic reflector shooting when no enemy is near
Fixed Formshaper only working while moving
🔶 Variant Changes
Ambusher now deals bonus damage on ambush.
Ammo Printing removed negative magazine size.
H-Velocity now increases damage by 5%.
Less Lethal now has a 0.5 > 1s stun on 2s cooldown.
Absorbing > Evolving, now stacks up 1 damage up to 250 times.
Scavenger now increases magazine and ammo, comes with 1 alt ammo type.
Shadow > Black-Out. Low magazine, Extreme weakpoint damage.
Tyrant now gives additional % lifesteal (harpoon etc).
Ultralight variant name fixed.
Have fun!
Team FFG
Changed files in this update