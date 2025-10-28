 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield™ REDSEC Battlefield™ REDSEC Call of Duty® Hollow Knight Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
28 October 2025 Build 20577914 Edited 28 October 2025 – 17:52:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey everyone!

We've got a bunch of fixes and some tweaks for you, before we work on U18.


🔶 General Fixes

  • Eject/reload whitelisted for double keybinding.

  • Better handling of corrupted (mod) depotfiles, ignores specific broken configs instead of aborting full import.

  • Fixed reviving host player can lead to host being invulnerable until map change.

  • Item swapping properly sets cooldown/charges etc on swap.

  • Net-Shot flashing very brightly fixed.

  • Cleaned up some outdated elements in armory.

🔶 UI & Visuals

  • Improved Extended FPS Counter.

  • Fix for abilities having odd hover hitboxes

  • Zir Shrine - Terror temporarily only gives Terrorlevel.

  • Modding menu now overlaps chat.

  • Matchmaking invite is now better positioned.

🔶 Campaign

  • Ability Compositor now spawns more reliably.

  • Cursed and Chrono chests are now considered upgrades of normal chests.

🔶 Balancing Changes

  • 15 Conversion Tech Perks have negative scaling minimized.

  • Kill Counter damage fixed.

  • Demolisher Mastery Ammo Fixed.

  • Sniper AOE Mark Target and Cage grenade amount reduced by 35%.

  • Stoner damage 0.9 > 0.96.

  • SK-9 damage 1.45 > 1.55.

  • Dusk deviation 3 > 2, no firing reset acceleration 5>15.

  • RG-4 now has a magazine attachment.

  • Added 2 Red attachments to Trigger attachment slot as trigger was less diverse than others

  • Fixed Nano Infustion not working as intended

  • Fixed Dynamic reflector shooting when no enemy is near

  • Fixed Formshaper only working while moving

🔶 Variant Changes

  • Ambusher now deals bonus damage on ambush.

  • Ammo Printing removed negative magazine size.

  • H-Velocity now increases damage by 5%.

  • Less Lethal now has a 0.5 > 1s stun on 2s cooldown.

  • Absorbing > Evolving, now stacks up 1 damage up to 250 times.

  • Scavenger now increases magazine and ammo, comes with 1 alt ammo type.

  • Shadow > Black-Out. Low magazine, Extreme weakpoint damage.

  • Tyrant now gives additional % lifesteal (harpoon etc).

  • Ultralight variant name fixed.

Have fun!

Team FFG

Changed files in this update

Windows SYNTHETIK 2 Content Depot 1471411
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link