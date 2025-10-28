Boy, what a year it’s been.

One year ago, Blood on the Thames came out, and I think this has been possibly the craziest year I’ve ever experienced. Blood on the Thames was released on Halloween of 2024, and a few months later, we released our Quincy’s Madness update, which added all the fun ARGs. We started our next project, which you might have guessed the title of if you follow our Twitter (https://x.com/BlackHatMystery). If you want another hint about our next game, we went to France to study the history and the location. And now we are in full development mode for that.



To make things even crazier, our studio (meaning the director) has moved from Orlando, Florida, to Washington, DC! New work, new faces, new life. I am personally very excited for what this means for our future, but it means that the last year has been a lot to say the least.



But don’t worry, just because we’ve moved on doesn't mean that we’ve abandoned Blood on the Thames. In fact, with this one-year anniversary, we are uploading a bunch of bug fixes, including achievements, Simone randomly disappearing, and that dreaded crack in the wall, as well as a handful of others.

I wanted to thank everyone who has posted bugs in the discussion board, and I promise to keep fixing things as people find them. The unfortunate downside of being such a small team is that our QA department is pretty much friends and family who accept dinner as payment, so all of you have been incredibly helpful.

And with that, I hope you’re enjoying our game. I anticipate the next major update will be when we announce our next title officially, at which point we might add some fun little Easter eggs for you to find.

Have a good day, everyone!



-Matt Thompson



Director