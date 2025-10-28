New Content, Features & Improvements

A new quest: Going Through the Potions. Help a group of witch sisters brew a peculiar potion for Vestada's Potion-Off Contest! Start this quest by speaking with Piper in Vestada.

Monster encounters in the first 20 levels of the game are now much more engaging, featuring different enemy aggro types and the addition of ranged mobs. We're experimenting with these changes to make the early-game grind more fun, and we'll be rolling them out to the rest of the game soon.

We buffed the Perfect Draw skill for Archers, increasing the bonus damage at early levels.





The Bastion Challenge: Reforged!

We've made several improvements to this game mode based on community feedback. Our hope is that these changes will make the Eternal Moonlit Bastion a more worthwhile and engaging experience for endgame players, and give them more incentive to try out new builds and team compositions, push for highscores, and farm lots and lots of Bastion Points!

Eterspire Store

We've now completely removed all items that might be considered pay-to-win from the store (that could still be found in some special categories).

Bugfixes

Fixed an issue that made it difficult for Archers and Wizards to hit certain flying enemies.

Corrected the Fireborn Gear for Archers to display the proper level requirements and tier.

Fixed a visual clipping bug in the Sakura Blossom set.

Cosmetic sets now align correctly on the hip and no longer show transparent seams where they connect.

Fixed a camera bug that caused it to clip through ceilings in the Frozen Moist Glacier.

The Archer's Rapid Shot and Ultimate abilities now display their intended visual effects.

Other News

289 accounts have been banned for using modded clients, which is against the Eterspire Rules. Burn!

Community

Our Discord has surpassed 10,000 members!!! Thank you to everyone in this incredible community!

Our Halloween Costume Party Contest has ended. Your entries were super creative and absolutely hilarious!

All event participants have received the 'The Spooky' epithet, and contest winners have received their crystal rewards.

A new special community event begins later today, with the biggest crystal rewards we've ever given out!

Access the full patch notes on our official website: https://www.eterspire.com/news/?date=2025-10-28