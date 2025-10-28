 Skip to content
28 October 2025 Build 20577825 Edited 28 October 2025 – 18:09:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello,
The Dark Legacy is a game I’ve been developing entirely on my own, from start to finish.
From programming and story writing to level design and audio, every part of it is my own work.

It hasn’t been easy — full of trial, error, and sleepless nights — but it has been an incredible learning experience.

Your feedback and reviews mean a lot to me.
Just a small reminder — The Dark Legacy is developed by a single person, and keeping that in mind when sharing your thoughts truly means a lot.

Thank you.
— Berkay Güneri
Developer of The Dark Legacy

Changed files in this update

Depot 3679471
  • Loading history…
