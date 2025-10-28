Hello,

The Dark Legacy is a game I’ve been developing entirely on my own, from start to finish.

From programming and story writing to level design and audio, every part of it is my own work.

It hasn’t been easy — full of trial, error, and sleepless nights — but it has been an incredible learning experience.

Your feedback and reviews mean a lot to me.

Just a small reminder — The Dark Legacy is developed by a single person, and keeping that in mind when sharing your thoughts truly means a lot.

Thank you.

— Berkay Güneri

Developer of The Dark Legacy