 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield™ REDSEC Battlefield™ REDSEC Call of Duty® Hollow Knight Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
28 October 2025 Build 20577603 Edited 28 October 2025 – 17:26:25 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Fixed
- Winnders in races not registering
- Error here career earnings were not shown in some inbox messages
- Removed some faulty indexes
- Custom tabs can be removed again
- Small error in notification panel, making game a bit more stable
- Race names in right click context menu
- Signals check if there is already a signal, reducing errors
- Removing duplicate signals for the trade table
- Some signals in top bar
- Top bar a bit less "flashy", but the values still flash a bit

Changed files in this update

Windows Linux 64-bit Depot 2740171
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Depot 2740172
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link