Fixed

- Winnders in races not registering

- Error here career earnings were not shown in some inbox messages

- Removed some faulty indexes

- Custom tabs can be removed again

- Small error in notification panel, making game a bit more stable

- Race names in right click context menu

- Signals check if there is already a signal, reducing errors

- Removing duplicate signals for the trade table

- Some signals in top bar

- Top bar a bit less "flashy", but the values still flash a bit