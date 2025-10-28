Fixed
- Winnders in races not registering
- Error here career earnings were not shown in some inbox messages
- Removed some faulty indexes
- Custom tabs can be removed again
- Small error in notification panel, making game a bit more stable
- Race names in right click context menu
- Signals check if there is already a signal, reducing errors
- Removing duplicate signals for the trade table
- Some signals in top bar
- Top bar a bit less "flashy", but the values still flash a bit
[0.6.2.2] - 2025-10-28
