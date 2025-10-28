Hey everyone,
Great to see so many people enjoying the content update! In this small patch, I’ve made a few performance improvements for certain anomalies, which should help reduce lag when they occur.
I’ve also fixed a few issues that some players made me aware of, thanks a lot!
Fixes:
Fixed an issue where two anomalies blocked the rewatch function, even though they shouldn’t.
Fixed a problem where specific anomalies appearing one after another could cause strange behavior.
Fixed a few minor spelling errors.
Wish you all a Happy Halloween! 🎃
Marten
Struggle Games Studio
