Hey everyone,

Great to see so many people enjoying the content update! In this small patch, I’ve made a few performance improvements for certain anomalies, which should help reduce lag when they occur.

I’ve also fixed a few issues that some players made me aware of, thanks a lot!

Fixes:

Fixed an issue where two anomalies blocked the rewatch function, even though they shouldn’t.

Fixed a problem where specific anomalies appearing one after another could cause strange behavior.

Fixed a few minor spelling errors.

Wish you all a Happy Halloween! 🎃

Marten

Struggle Games Studio