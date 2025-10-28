 Skip to content
28 October 2025 Build 20577541 Edited 28 October 2025 – 18:06:27 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey everyone,

Great to see so many people enjoying the content update! In this small patch, I’ve made a few performance improvements for certain anomalies, which should help reduce lag when they occur.

I’ve also fixed a few issues that some players made me aware of, thanks a lot!

Fixes:

  • Fixed an issue where two anomalies blocked the rewatch function, even though they shouldn’t.

  • Fixed a problem where specific anomalies appearing one after another could cause strange behavior.

  • Fixed a few minor spelling errors.

Wish you all a Happy Halloween! 🎃

Marten
Struggle Games Studio

