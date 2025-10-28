 Skip to content
28 October 2025 Build 20577540 Edited 28 October 2025 – 17:19:26 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

- Added scenic environment to Act 2;

- Added 5 new gear: 'Undying Lastlight', 'Undying Gratitude', 'Undying Renewal', 'Undying Rescue, 'Temporal Dividend;

- Added a Gameplay setting to toggle player floating lights;

- Added dialogue lines to Sapli;

