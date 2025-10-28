 Skip to content
28 October 2025 Build 20577495 Edited 28 October 2025 – 17:13:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed issue where it would be impossible to obtain chest in Volcano.
  • Added missing hookshot point in Pazuzu's Tower that would make it impossible to return to the previous chamber after obtaining the Radiant Shield.

Changed files in this update

