Based on some feedback, we made a few quality of life changes to help make the game better for everyone!



-Made it so that the name entry at the beginning has 16 spaces instead of 8, making it easier for those who have longer names



-Icedriftian knights can now only be killed at the wedding on the final day instead of looking for them in the castle, this is to avoid confusion when possibly failing an attempt for an ill/Pernicious route